(KTVI) – A Metro-East woman has been charged with 2 recent bank robberies. Investigators say Adrianna Frye-Williamson robbed the National Bank in Edwardsville on January 20th and then last week held up the U.S. Bank in Glen Carbon.
Metro-East woman charged with bank robbery
