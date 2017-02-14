Mumps case found in Alton elementary school student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOOD RIVER, IL (KTVI) – The Centers for Disease Control has said while mumps were no longer common in the United States, the nation did see a higher number of cases than normal in 2016.

According to the CDC, last year saw more than 5,000 cases in 48 states, including Missouri. There were more than 200 cases reported on the University of Missouri campus in Columbia last December.

Just recently, parents in Madison County were alarmed to learn a student at an elementary school in the Alton Community Unit School District #11 was recently diagnosed with mumps.

All parents in the district have been notified and the superintendent issued a statement that reads, in part, "We worked closely with the Madison County Health Department to ensure we followed the proper protocol for students, staff and volunteers."

The Madison County Health Department issued the following statement and the CDC recommend children be immunized with two doses of the MMR vaccine, which it the best protection from getting the virus.

Medical experts warn a small percentage of the population can still contract the mumps even after being vaccinated.