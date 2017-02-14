Hundreds were on hand Saturday, February 11, for the Annual Cupid’s Undie Run. Held around Valentine’s Day, it’s a one-mile(ish) run in downtown St. Louis while donning your best boudoir attire. Pre- and post-run festivities are held at The Barn at PBR in Ballpark Village. They’re not crazy, just crazy serious about raising money for The Children’s Tumor Foundation.
PICTURES: Cupid’s Undie Run 2017
