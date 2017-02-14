School staff recorded making vulgar comments about students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BANGOR, Mich. -- A Michigan school district official has resigned and several teachers have been disciplined after a video surfaced allegedly showing teachers and school staff playing a vulgar game at a bar.

In the game, one player names three people and the other players have to say which one they would marry, which they would have intimate relations with and which one they would kill.

The footage, which recently surfaced online, shows Bangor Public Schools staff members naming students and other teachers in the game, according to WXMI. Some were names of students with special needs.

Many parents at a school board meeting Monday night demanded a time to sit down and have more of their questions answered. They're also demanding the school board say whether or not they knew about the video before Monday.

Bangor Schools' attorney Robert Hubert announced there would be no further action taken against the staff members involved. Secretary to the Superintendent Patti Waite resigned Monday morning.

Two teachers were suspended and four other teachers were verbally reprimanded.

"It's disturbing to know that these are our educators," said parent Jennifer Prentice. "They are in charge of protecting our children, keeping our children safe, and the fact that they just blew that out of the water shows their character and shows that maybe they're not right for this job."

"It was heartbreaking," said Amanda Reprogal, parent of a 15-year-old in the district. "My heart sank, and I was disgusted."

Reprogal says her son, Treyson, was one of the students named in the video.

"You teach your kids to respect authority, and then how do you respect authority figures when they behave like that?" said Ronnie Booker, Treyson's father.

When asked why the teachers were allowed to keep their jobs, Hubert told WXMI, "We made our best assessment based on the facts, and reasonable minds can differ about things. This is our thought on what was best under the circumstances."

Hubert says the two teachers who were suspended will be on a probationary period for five years and closely watched.

"We're going to be following up and monitor how these teachers do," said Hubert. "I think they've learned their lesson from all of this."