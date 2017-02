ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – All day Tuesday, February 14, Seoul Taco invites diners to swipe right for Seoul. Guests who show that they are active users of the Tinder app will receive a complimentary taco all day long on Valentine`s Day

Tinder for Tacos on Valentine’s Day

Seoul Taco

6665 Delmar Blvd in U. City

1020 E. Broadway in Columbia

SeoulTaco.com