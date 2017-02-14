× St. Louis named #2 most romantic city in America

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The experts in restaurant reservations have some news for those who call the Gateway City home. Open Table has named St. Louis as the second most romantic city in the United States. Oklahoma City tops the list of 25 major American cities.

Open Table’s blog states, “Food trends may come and go, but our data indicates that Americans continue to have an appetite for romantic dining. In order to provide a ranking of cities where romantic dining is inherently part of the culture, the OpenTable Most Romantic Cities Index was calculated using three variables: the percentage of restaurants rated “romantic” according to OpenTable diner reviews; the percentage of tables seated for two; and the percentage of people who dined out for Valentine’s Day in 2016.”

There is also a list of local restaurants with Valentine’s Day offers.

Open Table’s 25 Most Romantic Cities in America 2017