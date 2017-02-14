St. Louis police launch internal affairs investigation of alleged inappropriate conduct

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Fox 2 news has learned St. Louis city police are investigating some of their own.

We asked the department today for information on an alleged prostitution ring being run by department officers.

The police department responded with the following statement:

"The department is aware of the allegations and has initiated an investigation. It is early in that investigation and the department is unable to comment on the veracity of the accusations. Illegal or unethical behavior by anyone sworn to protect and serve our community will not be tolerated. The investigation will include both criminal and internal reviews. The investigation is ongoing."

Sources indicate that the investigation is preliminary, and would not call this a "prostitution" probe.

But we've learned that police are looking at a leased apartment in the city and its alleged use by some officers.

Our sources have indicated it's unclear who leased the apartment, and what it was used for.

Fox 2 News pressed St. louis police for more information, but police would not release anything else.

Police would not comment on how many officers are possibly involved.

But again, tonight we have confirmed a St Louis police internal investigation into the matter.