× U of Illinois names library dean to serve as interim provost

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) _ The University of Illinois has named the dean of the school’s library to serve as interim vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost designate.

John Wilkin is scheduled to begin in his new role effective Saturday. Chancellor Robert Jones says Wilkin will serve until a permanent provost is named in the fall.

The News-Gazette reports the provost is the campus’ top budget and academic officer.

Wilkin says the “first and most important” priority will be the budget challenges caused by the state of Illinois’ financial crisis. He already is leading a committee that’s working on new budget models to help the university better manage its resources.

Before joining the University of Illinois in 2013, Wilkin worked at the University of Michigan and the University of Virginia.

___

Information from: The News-Gazette