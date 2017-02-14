UMSL student says caption on Kim Jong-un picture goes too far

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEL-NOR, MO (KTVI) – The image of North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un with a questionable caption hanging on a professor's office door had some University of Missouri St. Louis students upset.

A student who snapped a picture of the display and emailed it to Fox 2 earlier this week did not want to be identified.

The caption is printed on the North Korean leader's image as 'l no longer craziest leader!'

The student said the image posted on the professor's door goes beyond than just being able to exercise their first amendment right.

The student said the professor teaches science courses and not politics.

"It's offensive because it's somebody else's culture because the message is political in nature," the student said. "It's not about freedom of speech, it's about the right time and the right place."

But some other students speaking with Fox 2 said that anyone should be able to exercise their first amendment right, even if it's on a college campus.

"As long as it does not offend anybody," said business student, Annia Mbaloe, "but if somebody finds it offensive, I don't know, will it harm someone?"

Meanwhile, the student who contacted Fox 2 said they fear that if anyone knew they were speaking out about their concern regarding the photo, the academic consequences could be severe.

"I can't say anything to anyone because of the outcry from other students or maybe other professors and professors that are determining my grade," the student said.

That's why the student says, UMSL is not the kind of institution they want to continue their education with.

"I've been out casted to the point where I am no longer going to be a student after this semester, I am leaving," the student said, "I don't expect anything to be done to be honest, I just think taxpayers have the right to know where their tax money is going."

Fox 2 reached out to the university for a comment in regards to the student's concern.

Robert Samples, the Associate Vice Chancellor for Communications said that the university was not aware of the alleged incident until our inquiry.

In an email statement Samples said:

"The University of Missouri–St. Louis is committed to maintaining a climate where all students, faculty, staff and visitors can explore their interests, refine their talents and flourish.

Members of the UMSL community are encouraged to engage in civil and constructive discourse, reasoned thought and sustained dialogue in an environment that respects diversity and inclusion.

We ask that people contact the campus Title IX coordinator, Office of Human Resources, Office of the Provost or Office of Student Affairs should they encounter an issue which they believe violates state, federal or university policy. The matter will be investigated."