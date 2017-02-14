Win tickets to Lady Gaga’s Joanne World Tour!

Hot off of her explosive Super Bowl halftime show and Grammy performance, Lady Gaga announced her Joanne World Tour is coming to Scottrade Center Thursday, November 16th! FOX 2 wants you to win a pair of tickets before they go on sale Monday.

Grammy and Golden Globe winner and Academy Award-nominated Lady Gaga is a one-of-a kind artist and performer. She has amassed an outstanding 30 million global album sales and 150 million single sales, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all time. Gaga is also one of the biggest living forces in social media with over 61 million likes on Facebook, over 65.1 million followers on Twitter and over 21.3 million followers on Instagram. Her fifth studio album “Joanne” was recently released and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200, marking her 4th consecutive #1 album - the first female to do so in the 2010s.

Tickets for the concert in Saint Louis on November 16th will go on sale Monday, February 20th at 10am at LiveNation.com, the venue box office, or 1-800-745-3000.

