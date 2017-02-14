× Winning $3.5 million and $1 million lottery tickets sold in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Check those lottery tickets! At least two big winning tickets were sold this past weekend in north St. Louis County. A Lotto player, who bought a ticket at Beverly Hills Grocery & Liquor on Natural Bridge Road, matched all six numbers drawn Saturday, winning the $3.5 million jackpot. A Powerball ticket sold at Parker BP on Benham Road off Rt. 367, matched all five white-ball numbers drawn in the Saturday drawing, winning the $1 million Match 5 prize.

Missouri Lotto officials say that if you’re holding either of these winning tickets from Saturday night, sign the back of it immediately and keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to claim your prize at a Lottery office.

Winners have exactly 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The winning Lotto numbers from Saturday were: 6, 15, 19, 20, 26 and 38. The winning Powerball numbers were 5, 9, 17, 37, 64, and the Powerball number was 2.