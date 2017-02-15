× Alabama Comes Back to Beat Mizzou 57-54

After building a ten point first half lead, Mizzou saw that edge disappear and lost to Alabama 57-54 on Wednesday night in Columbia, MO.

The Tigers got off to a great start going ahead 18-8 after a Jordan Geist layup. Mizzou led 23-18 at half time. After a Geist three pointer in the second half, the Tigers lead was 45-37, but Missouri went cold after that. Alabama outscored the Tigers 20-9 to earn the road victory.

K.J. Walton scored 12 points to lead the Tigers in scoring, while Kevin Puryear added 11 points. Alabama got back to back three pointers from Dazon Ingram to break a 47-47 tie. After building a 53-47 lead, Alabama never relinquished the lead. The closest Missouri got was 55-54. The loss drops the Tigers SEC record to 2-11 and their overall record to 7-18.