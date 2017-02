× Body found in burned vehicle in southeast Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities have found a body in a burned car on the southeast side of Kansas City.

KMBC-TV reports that police were called to the scene Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say two people walking on a wooded private property located the vehicle.

Responding officers found a person dead inside the vehicle. The victim hasn’t been identified.

