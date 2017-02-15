Calling all party animals: Barks & Beads to host fundraising event in Soulard

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)–Barks & Beads, Benefiting Needy Paws Rescue is inviting all of their rescue dogs and their foster care-givers to come out to the Big Beggin Pet Parade this weekend; but after the big event there will be a pre-party leading up to the after party hosted by the organization.

Following the parade and immediately after the pre-party, the after party will convene at Frenchtown Dog Park, which is a non-for profit park located in Soulard. The pre-party will serve as Barks & Beads’ primary fundraiser for the year.

The event will take place on Sunday, from 11am to 5pm. There will be drinks, raffles and giveaway baskets, too. All are welcome to attend and bring their pups for a good time.

For more information, go to http://www.needypaws.org