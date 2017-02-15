Caught on Camera: Security cam vandalism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Surveillance video shows a man carrying a fence and a can of spray pain, but he’s not making any home repairs. In fact, the man and his buddy are doing the opposite. But unbeknownst to them, it’s all captured on camera.

The irony is the guy with the fence is out to destroy the very camera’s that are taping him. He uses the fence to climb and spray paint at each lense. While he defaces these cameras, others across the way are rolling. Then he carries the fence over to those cameras to block them out as well.

It’s here where he makes his mistake.

The company that installed them, Watchtower Security, had a dummy camera installed and when this painting perpetrator covers it, he’s ready for his close up.

“It looked like a bold move. Think they knew what they were doing. They knew what they were trying to accomplish," said St. Louis Police Captain Renee Kriesman.

Capt. Kriesman said St. Louis police rely on security cameras like these all over the city to help them catch crooks in action, even in this case when it’s coming from a private company or citizen.

“Our job becomes so much easier when he have that private-public partnership,” she said. “So being able not only to have the video that we have in our real-time crime center, but then we almost for any crime now and especially significant crimes we do scans of the whole scans of the neighborhoods looking for cameras and looking for videos because those things help us and they aid us in our investigation.”

Anyone who recognizes the person in the video is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

"There’s someone out there who can help us solve this. We can’t do it without the public. It’s just that easy,” Kriesman said.