Charges filed in 11-year-old girl’s Chicago shooting death

CHICAGO (AP) _ A 19-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of an 11-year-old Chicago girl who was shot in the head over the weekend.

Chicago Police suspect Antwan C. Jones in the shooting of Takiya Holmes. She died Tuesday.

Takiya was among at least three children shot in Chicago in recent days.

Police say 2-year-old Lavontay White was fatally shot Tuesday when someone opened fire on a vehicle he was in with two adults. Police suspect the man in the vehicle wo also died was the target of a gang hit. And authorities said Tuesday that a 12-year-old girl also shot over the weekend remains in critical condition.

Jones doesn’t have a listed number to pursue comment.