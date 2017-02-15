Debate over D.A.R.E. mascot in Ferguson heard by city council

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO (KTVI) – The issue of the new D.AR.E. vehicle was brought before the Ferguson City Council. Some in the city say the name of the mascot is insensitive to the residents of the city.

D.A.R.E.is the national police program that works with schools and children to prevent drug and alcohol abuse.

The new dare vehicle, is a black Humvee and displays the D.A.R.E. logo and the mascot, Daren the Lion on the vehicle. Some residents say given Ferguson’s recent relationship with police, having a vehicle that looks like a heavy-duty military vehicle as the vehicle that will go into schools and work with children sends the wrong message. Some residents don't oppose the dare program or what it does in schools, but think the city could have put a little more thought into the message they could potentially be sending with the use of the new vehicle.