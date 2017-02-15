Gov. Rauner to deliver budget address Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KTVI)- Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner will deliver his budget address to lawmakers today at noon. The state has been without a budget since July of 2015.

The republican governor and democrats in the state legislature have been deadlocked on a solution.

Illinois has a $5 billion deficit. Senators have been working on a grand bargain, which includes a temporary tax freeze, income tax hike and a change in the way public schools are funded.

The superintendent of the Belleville Township School District says the state owes them $5 million, dating back to 2010.