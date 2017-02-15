High-tech defibrillator comes to Millstadt city park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLSTADT, IL (KTVI) – The Village of Millstadt has installed a first-of-its-kind, high-tech defibrillator in the center of the city park as a public safety measure for visitors.

This particular AED unit sits under a picnic shelter, between the baseball field and tennis court. In the event of a cardiac arrest, the defibrillator is ready to be deployed.

The instant the cabinet is opened it calls 911 and sets off an alarm that can be heard a block away. The device even gives voice commands on how it can be operated.

“What makes this (device) so unique is the climate-controlled box,” said Lt. Alan Hucke, Millstadt Police Department. “It’s kept at about 70 degrees, so it can be used in any weather.”

The device is quite pricey. The AED unit costs approximately $1,300 and the cabinet an additional $1,700.