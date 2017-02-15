Home built in 1890s moved from future NGA site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Crews are moving a home built in the 1890s from the site where the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Headquarters will be built in north St. Louis.

FOX 2's Chris Regnier is live with a look at the project.

The home, located on N. Market Street near Jefferson Avenue, belongs to 79-year-old Charlsetta Taylor. She has lived there more than seventy-years. She wanted to keep her home instead of having it demolished as part of the clearing in the area.

At one point, Ms. Taylor brought a petition with thousands of signatures to the NGA in an effort to save her home. City officials made a promise to Taylor that she would be able to keep her house.

Crews are beginning the process of moving the home to the 2200 block of St. Louis Avenue. That is seven-tenths of a mile.

The actual move will take place on Sunday, February 26th.

City leaders have promised to have the 97 acres in this area cleared and cleaned for the NGA by 2018.

Then the NGA will start building its massive new Western Headquarters, which is expected to bring economic benefits to this area.