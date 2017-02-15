× Man charged with murder for companion’s death in burglary

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A St. Louis man is facing murder charges for the death of a companion who died in a burglary gone wrong.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 33-year-old Darren Williams was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder under a law that makes it murder if someone else dies during commission of a felony. He is also charged with burglary and two counts of misdemeanor assault.

Police say Williams and 33-year-old Donald Marks forced their way into an apartment on Feb. 6 and attacked 55-year-old Melvin Greenlee and a woman. Greenlee retrieved a shotgun and killed Marks. Prosecutors declined charges against Greenlee.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch