New Maplewood attraction, Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream now open

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)–The owners of Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream, are the new kids on the block, with their shop that is now open in Maplewood, Missouri.

Customers can come enjoy the delicious combination of their choice of any flavor ice cream, sandwiched in between two fresh, fluffy waffles, sprinkled with powder sugar. Their specialty allows you to enjoy a well-known breakfast favorite at any time of the day you’d like.

A husband and wife duo Eric and Laurie Moore, own and operate the shop. Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream is inspired by Eric’s childhood growing up on the Jersey Shore and getting Ice Cream and waffle sandwiches on the boardwalk. Now, Missourians can enjoy these tasty treats in Maplewood from 11am to 10pm during the week and until 12am on the weekends.

Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream is located at 7326B Manchester Road. For more information, visit http://www.boardwalkaffles.com.