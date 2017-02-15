Quit smoking for good with Mercy Hospital’s Road To Freedom

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)–Smokers have the opportunity to quit cigarettes once and for all with an all new program at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. February is Heart Health month, and tobacco is a large contributor to heart related issues. Road To Freedom is dedicated to helping those who struggle with nicotine and tobacco addiction to finally quit for good.

Tobacco Treatment Specialist Erin Fleming, RN, explains how the program works and urges smokers to partake in this innovative program if they are serious about quitting smoking.

The program will specialize in identifying the unique triggers and behaviors of each smoker, on a personal level, so that treatment can be tailored to the individual’s unique situation.

for more information visit mercy.net/roadtofreedom