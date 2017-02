Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- MoDOT is closing the ramp from northbound Interstate 55 to the Poplar Street Bridge.. starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday. One eastbound lane on the Interstate 64 approach to the bridge will also close.

Workers are removing a sign from the bridge.

The ramp is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Thursday, February 16th.

The same areas will be closed Friday night until Saturday morning.

