Single mother uses her experience to empower women in need

Posted 10:00 pm, February 15, 2017, by , Updated at 09:58PM, February 15, 2017

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI) – A helping hand for those who find themselves in need. A shop in St. Charles is doing just that, one family at a time.

In 2011, Meredith Seithel found herself in a position no woman wants to be in.

After 13 years of marriage, divorce led her to become newly single and the mother of a young boy.  Stressed, she admits she didn't know what to do.

But turning her grief into a gift, she started Tigerlilli Resources, an organization to help women in situation like hers, to get back on their feet.