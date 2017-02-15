Single mother uses her experience to empower women in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI) – A helping hand for those who find themselves in need. A shop in St. Charles is doing just that, one family at a time.

In 2011, Meredith Seithel found herself in a position no woman wants to be in.

After 13 years of marriage, divorce led her to become newly single and the mother of a young boy. Stressed, she admits she didn't know what to do.

But turning her grief into a gift, she started Tigerlilli Resources, an organization to help women in situation like hers, to get back on their feet.