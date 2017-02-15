× St. Louis County man charged with beating girlfriend’s children

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) –

A St. Louis County man has been charged with beating his girlfriend’s two young children.

Michael Green, 31, was charged with two counts of abuse or neglect of a child. He is being held on a $50,000, cash-only bond.

Police say the victims, ages 3 and 4, indicated that “Mikey,” “whooped” them and “made (them) bleed.”

Their grandfather reported the abuse after observing multiple welts, bruises, and scars on both children.

Officers took photos of the injuries, which revealed multiple scars consistent with a beating with a belt or cord-like object. The children were bruised on their front torso, back, legs, and genital areas.

Green had been in a relationship their mother for about six-months.