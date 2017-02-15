× Students, faculty oppose ex-Trump campaign manager’s visit

CHICAGO (AP) _ Some University of Chicago students and faculty are vowing to protest the appearance of a former manager of President Donald Trump’s run for the White House.

Corey Lewandowski is scheduled to participate Wednesday in a seminar presented by the university’s Institute of Politics. The session aims to explore Lewandowski’s time with the Trump campaign, the president’s rise and the future of his presidency.

Four groups representing students and faculty delivered a letter Monday to institute director David Axelrod opposing Lewandowski’s appearance.

Assistant philosophy professor Anton Ford said the aim of opponents of Lewandowski’s appearance is not to suppress speech but to prevent certain topics and ideas from being normalized.

Axelrod, an adviser to former President Barack Obama, said he understands the opposition’s viewpoint. However, he said an institute that promotes democracy can’t and won’t shut off discussion and debate.