Trevor Rosenthal Hoping for Spot in 2017 Cardinals Starting Pitching Rotation

With Alex Reyes being disabled for the entire 2017 Cardinals season after elbow surgery, former closer Trevor Rosenthal is hoping to take Reyes' spot in the club's starting pitching rotation. Rosy will be competing against Michael Wacha, Luke Weaver and Tyler Lyons for the open starting position. Rosenthal came up through the Cardinals minor league system as a starter and would like to return to that role with Seung Hwan Oh being the current Cardinals closer in the bullpen.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate is in Jupiter, Florida with the Cardinals and has the story on Rosenthal.