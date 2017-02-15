× Wright City man charged with child molestation

WRIGHT CITY, MO (KTVI) – The Wright City Police Department has filed child molestation charge against a Wright City School District employee. Police say between January 1, 2016 through November 30, 2016, Adrian Blanton allegedly grabbed a female juvenile’s buttocks and rubbed his groin against her.

During questioning by police, Blanton reportedly admitted to grabbing her by the waist and pulling her to his groin once. When asked how he felt about the encounter, he replied, “It felt sick.”

Blanton has been terminated from his job with the school district.