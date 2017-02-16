Author releases new book on famous St. Louis exorcism

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – In 1949, St. Louis’ most famous exorcism took place on a 14-year old boy named “Roland.” Since, books and films have been developed analyzing the experience performed by Saint Louis University Jesuit priests.

Author Steven LaChance is set to release his latest book, “Confrontation with Evil,” an in-depth review of the St. Louis exorcism later this month. Instead of focusing on urban legend, LaChance brings to light the facts and the human side of the story.

LaChance joins us for more on St. Louis’ most famous exorcism and his new book “Confrontation with Evil.”

For more information, visit www.stevenlachance.com.