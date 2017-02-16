× Federal judge rules against effort for elected school board

CHICAGO (AP) _ A federal judge has rejected an effort by former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn and some Chicago residents to force the city to adopt an elected school board.

Quinn and the residents filed a lawsuit in October contending a school board appointed by Chicago’s mayor violated the constitution and civil rights. They said such a board raises the question of taxation without representation.

The lawsuit included a demand that the city and Chicago Board of Education create a plan allowing for the election of school board members.

In her ruling issued Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Elaine E. Bucklo rejected those claims. She said the plaintiffs have no fundamental right to vote in school board elections as a matter of law.