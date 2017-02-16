Former St. Louis area resident arrested near LAX after pipe bombs found in hotel room: Report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) - A man is under arrest after explosive devices were found in his hotel room at the downtown Denver Sheraton Hotel.

Federal law enforcement sources told FOX31 the suspect was arrested near Los Angeles International Airport after staying in Denver. FOX31 video from late Wednesday night shows the police presence outside the Sheraton.

"The team immediately notified the Denver Police Department, and they came to investigate,” said Tracy Blair, part of the Sheraton Denver management team.

Sources said the suspect, Adam Hayat, was staying at the hotel with explosive devices in his room.

"The Denver police did evacuate several rooms while there was an ongoing investigation,” said Blair.

The bomb squad responded to the Sheraton Wednesday night on a report of a suspicious device. Experts removed the explosives, placing them inside a concrete carrier before taking them away.

"Within a brief, short amount of time, [guests] were given the all clear for people to return,” said Blair.

There is no longer a threat at the Sheraton, according to Blair.

Sources confirmed Hayat, who is an American citizen and former U.S. Marine, flew to Los Angeles on Wednesday. He allegedly has knives in his possession at the time of his arrest.

A report in The Denver Post said Hayat "grew up in an upper-middle-class neighborhood in St. Louis."