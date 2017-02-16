Girl wants to thank stranger who saved her following escalator fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – The girl who fell from a south county escalator thanked the man who caught her in mid-air.

Fox 2 News aired the security camera video of the incident that happened in the South County Center. It turned out the girl who was seen hanging onto the outside of the escalator was 12-year-old Alexis Dixon. When Alexis got to the top, she fell.

Mark Maloy rushed to the escalator and caught her before she hit the ground.

“I’m still just blown away that I’m involved in this,” Maloy said.

Amari Hayes was with her friend Alexis at the mall. They were playing around the escalators when Mark saved Alexis.

“He just came out of nowhere…I describe him as a hero for saving my friend,” Hayes said.

Alexis and her father, Jerry, wanted to thank Mark.

“I’m grateful that God had mercy on my daughter and sent that angel to save her life. I’m grateful. I’m eternally grateful,” Jerry said.

“I want to thank him very much for saving my life. That it could have been a worse than it was,” Alexis said. “Thanks; it’s because of you that I’m okay.”

Maloy said he believes he was there for a reason.

“There’s no coincidence in God’s timing,” he said.

Both girls learned a lesson they are sharing with other kids.

“Don’t play around the escalator at all, because it’s not safe,” Alexis said.

Mark, the girls, and their parents said they’d like to meet each other to share hugs, handshakes and personally say thank you.