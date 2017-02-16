× Illinois AG to appeal judge’s refusal to halt worker pay

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) – Illinois’ attorney general says she will appeal a judge ruling denying her request to stop paying state workers unless lawmakers resolve an ongoing budget impasse.

Attorney General Lisa Madigan says the Illinois Constitution requires an enacted appropriation for state spending.

St. Clair County Circuit Judge Robert LeChien on Thursday refused to reverse a previous court order requiring Illinois to pay state employees in the absence of a spending plan. Madigan argued stopping pay is constitutional and would hasten a budget agreement.

Madigan said Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner is using the order to avoid following the Constitution and enacting a budget, irreparably harming the people of Illinois.

Rauner said in a statement he is pleased with the judge’s decision and hoped Madigan drops her efforts and allow negotiations in the Senate on a balanced budget to succeed.