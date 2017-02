× Inmate death investigation at St. Louis Justice Center

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the death of an inmate at the Justice Center.

According to Schron Jackson, a police spokeswoman, the incident happened just after 4 p.m.

Guards found an inmate dead inside his single occupant holding cell. Investigators found no signs of trauma.

