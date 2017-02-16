It’s Official! Alex Reyes to Miss 2017 Cardinals Season after Elbow Surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The much anticipated bad news became a reality on Wednesday morning for the Cardinals and their fans. Top pitching prospect Alex Reyes will miss the entire 2017 baseball season. Reyes will have "Tommy John" elbow ligament replacement surgery as soon as tomorrow in Jupiter, Florida. The tear in Reyes' right elbow is significant and needs immediate attention. Recovery time for Reyes after surgery is 12 to 15 months, so the earliest we will see Alex Reyes pitching again for the Cardinals is opening day 2018.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate is with the Cardinals in Jupiter, Florida and has the report of Reyes' lost 2017 season.