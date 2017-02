Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, MO (KTVI) - After more than four decades of policing, Kirkwood Police Chief Jack Plummer is retiring.

When Plummer started his policing career in St. Louis County in 1974, he said the job was just starting to shift from an enforcer industry to more of a service mindset. He spent 25 years patrolling the county and became Kirkwood police chief in 1999.

Fox 2’s Katherine Hessel sat down with the chief to talk ‘more about his career, the loss of officers in the Kirkwood City Hall mass shooting, and how policing has changed.