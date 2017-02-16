Local dentist reveals tips to help children prevent cavities

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Cavities are the most common childhood disease, resulting in 40 percent of children with cavities by the age of five. Dentists say it is important to establish healthy oral hygiene at an early age to prevent early childhood cavity development.

A local pediatric dentist advised parents to avoid sugary drinks and milk in “sippy” cups for extended periods of time, sticky foods such as fruit snacks or raisins and allowing parents to brush their children’s teeth until they are able to do it properly on their own.

Dr. Christine Wohlford from Southern Illinois Pediatric Dentistry joins us for more tips on dental health in children.

