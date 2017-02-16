Michael Bolton Sings Coffee Orders to Unsuspecting Customers

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Remember Michael Bolton? The crooner is back with a Netflix special and a viral video. He surprised customers at a Los Angeles coffee shop by working as a barista. He sings their orders and their names. The trendy crowd has a great time with the odd situation.

The hipsters at the restaurant instantly recognise Bolton’s unique voice. They all have a lot of fun with the celebrity singing behind the counter. One especially stunned young man named Jay tells the camera: “I can’t go to Starbucks now — I’ve got to come here in the hopes that maybe Michael Bolton will return.”

You can see Michael Bolton on Netflix in his “Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special.” I bet you’re asking, “What is the premise?” Netflix describes the show, “After Santa tells him he needs 75,000 new babies by Christmas to meet toy supply, Michael Bolton hosts a telethon to inspire the world to make love.”