× Missouri Democrat wants to disclose inaugural donations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri Democratic lawmaker is proposing a bill to make donations for gubernatorial inaugurations public records.

Liberty Rep. Mark Ellebracht in a Thursday statement criticized Republican Gov. Eric Greitens’ decision to keep secret the cost of his privately funded January celebration.

Greitens did release a list of “benefactors,” including Anheuser-Busch, Boeing, Express Scripts, General Motors, Monsanto and Wal-Mart.

Greitens spokesman Parker Briden declined to comment.

House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty in a statement says Greitens should disclose his inaugural donors. Senate Minority Leader Gina Walsh says she agrees.

Ellebracht’s bill is similar to one sponsored by Greitens’ Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman when she served as a Republican state senator in 2002.