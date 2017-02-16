Normandy Police ask public to help deny parole for cop killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - more than a decade has passed and the Normandy Police Department still doesn't understand why one of their own was taken by a fellow police officer. In August 2006 Normandy Police Officer Amanda Cates was fatally shot by her fiancee Robert Brooks who was a police officer for Calverton Park.

Cates was just 26-years-old and was the school resource officer at Normandy Middle School. Her colleagues said she went above and beyond everyday for her students.

"She would buy schools supplies for children because families couldn't afford them. almost on a daily basis, clothing, school supplies and things like that out of her own pocket. Just the type of person she was," said Major Anthony Madigan.

Corporal Tameika Sanders now walks the halls of Normandy Middle School. She says, as the resource officer, she hopes to meet the needs of the students in the way Cates did.

"The legacy that she left there, in that school building, is something that I'm trying to live up to everyday," said Tamieka Sanders.

Her legacy also lives on with the Amanda Cates Foundation fundraisers and a golf tournament. They have raised close to $200,000 that goes to a scholarship at the University of Missouri St. Louis.

Cates fiancée was convicted of second degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. But he will up for patrol in June.

The Normandy Police Department has taken to social media, appealing to the public to write letters to the Missouri Parole Board to make sure Brooks serves his for his entire sentence.