Prosecutors in Pam Hupp case say jurors can give fair trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KTVI) - St. Charles County prosecutors argued this week against changing the venue for Pam Hupp’s scheduled October trial.

Assistant prosecutor Philip Groenweghe filed the four-page motion Wednesday.

Hupp is accused of murdering a man with disabilities. She claimed the man was trying to kidnap her. Prosecutors said she set him up to kill him while trying to implicate someone else.

Prosecutor Groenweghe said local news coverage does not mean potential jurors won’t listen to the evidence. Plus he pointed out the case has attracted national attention. Groenweghe also said St. Charles County has the benefit of having a large pool of jurors in which to choose.

Nick Williams, Hupp’s defense attorney, argued last week that Hupp herself had suggested bringing in jurors from another county while keeping the trial in the St. Charles County Courthouse.

Hupp’s next court date is in August.