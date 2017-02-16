Serving as spiritual leader to our nation’s lawmakers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Barry Black, the first African-American Chaplain to the U.S. Senate, has a front row seat to political history unfolding in Washington D.C.

Black, a retired Rear Admiral in the United States Navy, served as naval Chief of Chaplains before being elected spiritual leader to our nation's lawmakers.

Black said Republican, Democratic, and Independent senators meet every week on Capitol Hill for a prayer breakfast and hold hands while praying together amid contentious issues.

Chaplain Black said our legislators "harness the power of their faith to deal with the challenges."

The chaplain was in St Louis recently to speak at New Horizon 7th Day Christian Church and New Sunny Mount Missionary Baptist Church. He also discussed his new book, Nothing To Fear.