EUREKA, MO (KTVI)-A tractor trailer caught fire on eastbound Interstate 44 in Eureka. It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday, west of Highway 109.

Investigators say the driver rode his brakes, causing some sparks to fly into the trailer. The trailer caught fire.

There is no word on what was in that trailer.

It took a couple of hours before the accident was cleared and all lanes were reopened.

No one was injured.