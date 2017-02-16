Wildfire destroys over 60 acres near De Soto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DE SOTO, MO (KTVI) - Fire crews have started to clear the scene near De Soto, but there are still some working on hot spots. They've been in the area since the fire started at around noon. More than 15 fire crews put down a wildfire that destroyed 60 to 70 acres near the 400 block of Lembeck Trail.

Fire crews had to bring in water because the area was rural. One neighbor and a friend lost a side by side while trying to fight the flames. They also think a train passing by earlier in the day caused a spark that started the fire.

The DeSoto Fire Department and surrounding counties have issued advisories telling the public to not burn during the dry and windy conditions. There were also no injuries or homes damaged in the blaze.