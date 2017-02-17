× 2 suspects in St. Louis-area smash-and-grab plead guilty

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Two of eight Chicago residents have pleaded guilty for their roles in a smash-and-grab theft of $60,000 worth of handbags at a Saks Fifth Avenue in suburban St. Louis.

Federal prosecutors say 21-year-old Darius Bowdry and 22-year-old Keyshyala Thomas pleaded guilty Friday to interstate transportation of stolen property. Sentencing is May 30.

Investigators say 10 to 12 people walked into the store’s Chanel boutique in Frontenac Nov. 26, all with hooded sweatshirts pulled over their faces.

The suspects grabbed 30 handbags and smashed fixtures before fleeing the store and getting into two vehicles.

Eight suspects were captured in Illinois about 60 miles from Frontenac. Sixteen of the 30 handbags were in the vehicle.

The six other captured suspects are awaiting trial on a charge of interstate transportation of stolen property.