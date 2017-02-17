× 4 dead after 3-vehicle crash in suburban Chicago

DES PLAINES, Ill. (AP) _ Authorities say four people have died following a three-vehicle crash in suburban Chicago.

The crash happened Thursday night in Des Plaines when police say a speeding vehicle collided head-on with a car as the car turned into a parking lot. The car was then hit by an SUV. Police say that three family members who were riding in the car died.

Police say the driver of the speeding vehicle was pronounced dead at a hospital and a passenger was in critical condition. Names of those involved weren’t immediately released.

Two people in the SUV were treated at the scene for what police described as minor injuries. Police say the speeding driver was at fault in the crash, which is under investigation.