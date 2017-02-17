× Accidental shooting reported at Neosho gun range

NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) – Newton County authorities say a man was accidentally shot in the back at a gun range near Neosho.

Sheriff Chris Jennings says the shooting happened Friday morning at the conservation area gun range east of Neosho.

The Joplin Globe reports the man’s name hasn’t been released and his condition was not immediately available.

Jennings said the victim was at the 7-yard line of the range, about 15 yards in front of a man whose .380-caliber gun discharged one round.

Jennings says the man was putting his gun back together but there apparently was a round still in the barrel.

Jennings said the slide went forward and discharged the round as the man was reassembling the gun.

