ALS patient’s family turns private photos into art exhibit

O’FALLON, MO (KPLR) – A photo exhibit chronicling a day in the life of a local ALS patient has helped an O’Fallon, Missouri family put an emotional face on the bitter reality ALS patients must confront.

Photographer Sarah Howell of St. Louis said she was contacted by her friend Teri Eddy to shoot a day life of her father, Larry Tyler, who was diagnosed with ALS.

Last February, Howell spent the day with the Tyler family, taking dozens of pictures.

This private family gift has since become an exhibit, showcasing the highs and lows of the 24-hour care Larry needed. There are pictures of family meetings where there were more questions than answers, as well as moments where humor was needed to cope with the stress.

It was Larry Tyler himself who wanted these pictures released in order to raise awareness to a largely unknown and underfunded disease. He passed away in May 2016.

Howell said she was so inspired by the project she wants to shoot ‘day in the life’ portraits of an ALS patient every year from now on.