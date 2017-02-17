× Argument between truck drivers ends in fatal shooting

PACIFIC, Mo. (AP) _ One man is dead after an argument between two truck drivers turned into a shooting at an eastern Missouri truck stop.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police were called just before 11 a.m. Wednesday to a truck stop in Pacific. Officers found one man with a gunshot wound. He died later at a hospital.

A second man was taken into custody. An investigation continues.

Police say the two truck drivers got into a physical confrontation before one of them pulled out a gun and shot the others.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch